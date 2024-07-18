Nawaz to consult allies following SC verdict on reserved seats

PML-N President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has decided to consult the allies to discuss the political situation in the aftermath of Supreme Court verdict on reserved seats.

According to sources, the PML-N supremo wanted to consult the allies before convening the party’s meeting of senior leadership.

The former three-time prime minister will consult the President Asif Ali Zardari, PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and other allies to discuss the current political situation.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers who had earlier taken oath on reserved seats, have also decided to move the court in personal capacities.

The apex court had overturned the Peshawar High Court's verdict of depriving the PTI of reserved seats of non-Muslim and women candidates in assemblies last week.

The apex court, in its majority 8-5 decision, announced that the conduct of the Election Commission regarding reserved seats was 'unconstitutional', adding that the PTI would remain intact as a political party even without being assigned an election symbol.