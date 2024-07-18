PBC supports appointment of ad hoc judges in SC

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday supported the appointment of ad hoc judges in the Supreme Court.

According to the Pakistan Bar Council's statement, “The cases of ordinary litigants in the Supreme Court are facing delays due to political cases. The bar has also demanded the establishment of a separate constitutional court.”

The statement emphasised that a separate constitutional court should be established through a constitutional amendment to decide constitutional and political cases, thereby saving the valuable time of the Supreme Court judges.

The members of the Pakistan Bar Council had requested the chief justice to appoint former judges as ad hoc judges.

The chief justice, acceding to the request, called a commission meeting for the appointment of ad hoc judges.

Earlier, retired Justice Maqbool Baqir declined to be part of the Supreme Court as an ad hoc judge.

In his statement on Thursday, he stated, “I am not joining SC as an ad hoc judge due to personal reasons.”

He is the second judge to have declined the position of ad hoc judge in country's highest court. Earlier, former Supreme Court judge, retired Justice Mushir Alam, refused to accept the ad hoc judge offer.

