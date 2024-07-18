Police arrest eight robbers after 'encounters' in Karachi

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested eight alleged robbers after ‘encounters’, Dunya News reported.

In Alnoor Society, a suspected robber was injured and his accomplice fled after an ‘encounter’ with police.

Police were informed about the presence of two robbers in Alnoor Society. When law enforcers reached there, the outlaws opened fire on police party. In an exchange of fire, a robber was injured and arrested and his accomplice managed to escape.

A bike, a pistol and snatched valuables were seized from the arrested robber.

In Mubina Town, three suspected robbers were arrested after a shootout with police. Two robbers were injured in the ‘encounter’. Weapons and cash were seized from them.

In Azizabad, three bandits were tracked down after an exchange of fire. During the ‘encounter’, a robber was injured. Valuables and weapons were recovered from them.