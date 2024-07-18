PTI to move SJC against 'arbitrary' appointment of ad hoc judges

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar said on Thursday that banning the PTI would result in the ouster of this government.

Speaking to media alongside PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz and Asad Qaiser after attending joint parliamentary party meeting of the PTI and Sunni-Ittehad Council (SIC), the PTI chief said that they would move the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against apponitment of ad-hoc judges in the apex court.

He said that the PTI was a party of 70% Pakistanis as it is present in every nook and corner of the country, adding that it should not be meted out a treatment like this at all forums.

Slamming the decision of appointment of ad-hoc judges in the apex court, the PTI chief said that simultaneous appointment of four ad-hoc judges was tantamount to dent the freedom of judiciary.

“This decision is based on mala fide intentions. This is not the time to take such decisions rather a time for listening to SC verdicts. We demand the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately issue our notifications,” he emphasised.