Punjab opposition leader demands immediate resignation of CEC for PTI witch-hunt

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar on Thursday demanded immediate resignation of the chief election commissioner.

Speaking to media, the opposition leader said that if the election commissioner didn’t step down now, the opposition would submit a reference in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for his resignation.

He further said that the Article 6 had been invoked against many people in the past as well, insisting that ongoing actions were being taken merely on political basis.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the most popular party of Pakistan. The Pakistan Peoples Party is not supporting the government in banning the PTI. This dark episode of oppression is bound to end soon. Imran Khan can’t be kept inside jail for a long time,” he reiterated.

Slamming the Punjab CM, Bhachar said that Maryam Nawaz was only busy in political victimisation of the PTI instead of working for the people of Punjab, announcing that the PTI would soon take to the streets to lodge its protest against the government.