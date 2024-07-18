Retired Justice Maqbool Baqir turns down his appointment as ad hoc judge in SC

Justice retired Maqbool Baqir has declined his appointment in the Supreme Court as ad-hoc judge.

In his statement, he stated, “I am not joining SC as an ad-hoc judge due to personal reasons.”

He asserted that “Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) is working with honesty and pure intentions. CJP’s decision to appoint ad-hoc judges in the apex court is purely legal and constitutional.”

He disclosed that “Qazi Faez Isa has discussed this matter with him as SC is being occupied with political cases.”

Maqbool Baqir stated that thousands of cases were pending in the SC and appointment of ad-hoc judges was to sort out the issue of pending cases.