Sanam Javed to move freely as IHC declares her arrest illegal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social activist Sanam Javed’s release application by declaring her arrest illegal.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition filed by Sanam Javed’s father.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan and Sanam Javed's father's counsel Barrister Mian Ali Ishfaq appeared before the court today. Sanam Javed was also present in the court.

Attorney general informed the court that Sanam Javed wouldn’t be arrested in any case. He added that Balochistan police hadn’t requested a transitory remand of Sanam Javed.

“Sanam Javed is free and she can move in her native province freely,” Attorney General Mansoor Awan stated.

Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that, “I witnessed on the internet, Sanam Javed used inappropriate language.”

Justice inquired from the petitioner's counsel, “Do you guarantee that Sanam Javed will not use inappropriate language again.”

Counsel Mian Ishfaq assured the court that Sanam Javed wouldn’t use inappropriate language in future.

Consequently, IHC dismissed Sanam Javed release petition declaring her arrest illegal.

Series of upheaval

On July 16, Sanam Javed and her family shifted to KP House, a guest house in Islamabad following IHC direction to restrain her arrest till July 18 and court also summoned records of cases registered against her.

This development came when Sanam Javed re-arrested by Islamabad police shortly after her acquittal in an FIA case by the district and sessions court in Islamabad.

Sanam Javed was to be handed over to the Balochistan police pertaining to the case of posting anti-state content on X.

As a result, Sanam Javed’s father, Javed Iqbal filed an application in the IHC for the release of Sanam Javed, making the federal government, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Islamabad IG and others respondents.

The application requested the court to order Sanam Javed released against illegal arrest and appearance in the IHC.

The petition pleaded to provide details about cases against Sanam Javed and halt action on cases registered against her. The petition also prayed the court to declare the detention and kidnapping of Sanam Javed illegal.

Cases against Sanam Javed

It is pertinent to note that for PTI worker Sanam Javed was arrested in various cases including vandalism, inciting violence, arson, and attack on private and public properties pertaining to May 9, 2023 when PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested from IHC premises in 190 million pounds reference.