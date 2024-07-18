Thursday, July 18, 2024
Saudia hands Germany's Lilium biggest order yet for flying taxis

Germany-based air taxi developer Lilium on Thursday clinched its biggest order yet in a deal for Saudi airline Saudia Group to purchase up to 100 of its all-electric flying shuttles, which are still in development.

The state-owned airline made a firm order for 50 of Lilium's electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) Jets with an option for an additional 50 later, Lilium said.

The first of the shuttles, which have four-to-six seats and are designed to replace road trips or short hops by aircraft or helicopters, are expected to join Saudia's fleet in 2026.

