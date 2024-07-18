SHCBA opposes appointment of ad hoc judges in apex court

The Sindh High Court Bar Association on Thursday opposed the appointment of ad hoc judges in the Supreme Court.

According to the Sindh High Court Bar Association, they condemned the notification issued for ad hoc judges and demanded that the notification be withdrawn.

Permanent judges should be appointed to clear the backlog, said the statement.

The Sindh High Court Bar Association demanded that the notification be withdrawn and senior judges of the High Court be elevated instead.

Earlier, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) supported the appointment of ad hoc judges in the Supreme Court.

According to the Pakistan Bar Council's statement, “The cases of ordinary litigants in the Supreme Court are facing delays due to political cases. The bar has also demanded the establishment of a separate constitutional court.”

