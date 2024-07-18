Friday, July 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SHCBA opposes appointment of ad hoc judges in apex court

SHCBA opposes appointment of ad hoc judges in apex court
Web Desk
11:56 PM | July 18, 2024
National

The Sindh High Court Bar Association on Thursday opposed the appointment of ad hoc judges in the Supreme Court.

According to the Sindh High Court Bar Association, they condemned the notification issued for ad hoc judges and demanded that the notification be withdrawn.

Permanent judges should be appointed to clear the backlog, said the statement.

The Sindh High Court Bar Association demanded that the notification be withdrawn and senior judges of the High Court be elevated instead.

Earlier, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) supported the appointment of ad hoc judges in the Supreme Court.

According to the Pakistan Bar Council's statement, “The cases of ordinary litigants in the Supreme Court are facing delays due to political cases. The bar has also demanded the establishment of a separate constitutional court.”
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1721202392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024