Thursday, July 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three killed, as many injured in Zafarwal house attack

Three killed, as many injured in Zafarwal house attack
Web Desk
4:54 PM | July 18, 2024
Regional

A man and two women of a family were gunned down and three injured when armed men stormed their house and opened indiscriminate fire in village Ratian Khurd here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

With the triple murder, panic swept through the village. People demanded the arrest of the killers at the earliest.

On information, police reached the village and started investigation after registering a case.

Dead bodies were shifted to the district hospital for postmortem.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the killers had a grudge against the family members because they had accused them of stealing their goat.

On the day of the incident, the attackers forced their entry into the house and opened fire, killing three persons and as many injured.

After the incident, the suspects fled the scene. Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the killers.

Tags:

Web Desk

Regional

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1721202392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024