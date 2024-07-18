Three killed, as many injured in Zafarwal house attack

A man and two women of a family were gunned down and three injured when armed men stormed their house and opened indiscriminate fire in village Ratian Khurd here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

With the triple murder, panic swept through the village. People demanded the arrest of the killers at the earliest.

On information, police reached the village and started investigation after registering a case.

Dead bodies were shifted to the district hospital for postmortem.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the killers had a grudge against the family members because they had accused them of stealing their goat.

On the day of the incident, the attackers forced their entry into the house and opened fire, killing three persons and as many injured.

After the incident, the suspects fled the scene. Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the killers.