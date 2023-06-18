Sunday, June 18, 2023
11 cattle markets to be functional from today

Agencies
June 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -    Lahore Divisional Commis­sioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that 11 cattle markets would be set up in the provincial capital in connection with Eid-ul-Azha. Presid­ing over a meeting with regard to Eid-ul-Azha arrangements and anti dengue measures here on Saturday, he said that eleven cattle mar­kets including one in Shahpur Kanjra would be functional in the city from Sunday (today). The commissioner said that no tax and fee would be charged from temporary cattle markets. He directed the Deputy Commissioner and assis­tant commissioners to remain in field to keep city clean on Eid. This time Saggain cattle mar­ket would be set up in Dosaku Chowk, he added. Randhawa further said that 106 offal collection points had been established in the provincial capital. He said that machinery would be pro­vided in cattle markets to cope with rain water.

