12 die, 22 injured in bus crash on motorway

CHAKWAL - At least 12 people died and 22 others were wounded when a bus hit a pillar on the elevated road after its brakes failed near Kallar Kahar on Saturday afternoon.
Deputy Commissioner Quratulain Malik told reporters that at least seven critically injured persons were shifted to Rawalpindi for treatment soon after the horrific accident. She also confirmed that at least 12 people died in the bus accident.
The motorway police evacuated the people trapped inside the bus, rescue officials said. Rescue sources added that the bus was moving to Lahore from Islamabad.