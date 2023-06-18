Sunday, June 18, 2023
12 die, 22 injured in bus crash on motorway

Our Staff Reporter
June 18, 2023
CHAKWAL   -   At least 12 people died and 22 others were wounded when a bus hit a pillar on the elevat­ed road after its brakes failed near Kallar Kahar on Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Commission­er Quratulain Malik told reporters that at least seven critically injured persons were shifted to Rawalpindi for treat­ment soon after the horrific accident. She also confirmed that at least 12 people died in the bus accident.

The motorway police evacu­ated the people trapped in­side the bus, rescue officials said. Rescue sources added that the bus was moving to Lahore from Islamabad.

Our Staff Reporter

