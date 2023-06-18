12 Pakistanis among survivors of Greece boat disaster: FO

Spokesperson says authorities are yet to identity Pakistanis among dead n PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief over tragic incident
n Smugglers 'brainwashed' victims into embarking on dangerous voyage from Libya to Europe n FIA arrests human smuggler in Karachi raid.
ISLAMABAD - The Foreign Office said Saturday that at least twelve Pakistanis were identified among survivors of the capsized boat off the coast of Greece.
In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at this stage, we are unable to verify the number and identity of Pakistani nationals among the deceased. She said the Pakistan Mission in Greece, under the leadership of Ambassador Aamar Aftab, remains in contact with the local authorities for identification and recovery of Pakistani nationals among the deceased and providing relief to the survivors.
The spokesperson said our Mission also remains in contact with the Greek authorities in the identification process of the 78 recovered bodies. This identification process will take place through DNA-matching with close family members parents and children only.
She said families of likely passengers onboard the ill-fated boat are requested to contact Pakistani Mission in Greece on the 24/7 helpline numbers for verification purposes.
Also, Foreign Office Spokesperson released list of rescued people in the unfortunate capsizing incident off the coast of Greece. These people include; Muhammad Adnan Bashir S/o Muhammad Bashir, District Kotli, Haseeb Ur Rehman S/o Habib ur Rehman, District Kotli, Muhammad Hamza S/o Abdul Ghafoor, District Gujranwala, Azmat Khan S/o Muhammad Saleeho, District Gujrat, Muhammad Sunny S/o Farooq Ahmed District Sheikhupura, Zahid Akbar S/o Akbar Ali District Sheikhupura, Mehtab Ali S/o Muhammad Ashraf, District Mandi Bahauddin, Rana Husnain S/o Rana Naseer Ahmad District Sialkot, Usman Siddique S/o Muhammad Siddique, District Gujrat, Zeeshan Sarwar S/o Ghulam Sarwar, District Gujranwala, Irfan Ahmed S/o Shafi (Hospitlized) and Imran Arain S/o Maqbool (Hospitalized).
A team of the Embassy of Pakistan has visited them. The Embassy is in close contact with Greek authorities for recovery of the missing and confirmation/identification of the deceased.
PM EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER GREECE FERRY TRAGEDY
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his condolences with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate ferry disaster in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Greece. On his Twitter handle account, the PM said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate ferry disaster in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece.”
He further said Pakistan’s Embassy in Athens had identified 12 Pakistanis rescued by Hellenic Coast Guard. The embassy was in contact with the Greek authorities for further updates.
‘HUMAN SMUGGLER ARRESTED IN KARACHI’
The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration wing on Thursday arrested in Karachi an alleged human smuggler, who the authorities said had been involved in smuggling people to Libya, including those who had died in a shipwreck earlier this year.
The FIA said in a statement that the suspect was trying to escape to Azerbaijan on an international flight when he was arrested, adding that he had been in hiding for months. He was offloaded from his scheduled flight and taken into custody, the FIA said. The statement added a case against the suspect was registered at the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Gujrat and he had been handed over to the authorities there following his arrest,
The father of Shehryar Sultan, a migrant from Pakistan who went missing after a boat he was travelling in sank off Greece, says that people smugglers “brainwashed him” into embarking on the dangerous voyage from Libya to Europe.
The fate of Shahid Mehmood’s son is currently unknown, but the family back in Mandrah are worried for him after learning that the body of a man he was travelling with has been found.
The UN human rights office says that up to 500 people are missing from the capsized fishing boat and that dozens of people are known to have died.
A large number of women and children were among those missing in the “horrific tragedy” that left 78 people dead. The fishing boat was carrying up to 750 people that went down 50 nautical miles off Pylos in southern Greece, according to international media.
6 from Gujranwala also feared missing in Libya boat tragedy
At least six persons belonging to Gujranwala are feared missing, who were travelling by a boat from Libya to Italy, which capsized off Greece coast some days back.
Family and police sources said three of those ill-fated persons were residents of Kashmir Colony in Gujranwala, and the other three were from Tehsil Wazirabad. The Kashmir Colony residents have been identified as Amjad, Mohsin and Habib, all three friends, who had left Pakistan almost eight months ago for better job opportunities in some other country. Amjad, who was father of two kids, had telephoned his mother some days back, informing her that he would leave Libya for Italy soon, along with his friends, and had requested for prayers for his safety. Two cousins – Ali Husnain and Ali Zaib – were residents of Alahabad town, and Sheharyar of Cheema Colony, in Wazirabad tehsil, who were among those feared drowned in the boat tragedy.
The families of these men have requested the Pakistan government to help trace their loved-ones. They also demanded strict action against those involved in sending people abroad illegally.