12 Pakistanis among survivors of Greece boat disaster: FO

Spokesperson says authorities are yet to identity Pakistanis among dead n PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief over tragic incident

n Smugglers 'brainwashed' victims into embarking on dangerous voyage from Libya to Europe n FIA arrests human smuggler in Karachi raid.

ISLAMABAD - The Foreign Office said Saturday that at least twelve Pakistanis were identified among survivors of the capsized boat off the coast of Greece.

In a statement, Foreign Of­fice spokesperson, Mumtaz Zah­ra Baloch said at this stage, we are unable to verify the number and identity of Pakistani nation­als among the deceased. She said the Pakistan Mission in Greece, under the leadership of Ambas­sador Aamar Aftab, remains in contact with the local authori­ties for identification and recov­ery of Pakistani nationals among the deceased and providing re­lief to the survivors.

The spokesperson said our Mission also remains in contact with the Greek authorities in the identification process of the 78 recovered bodies. This identi­fication process will take place through DNA-matching with close family members parents and children only.

She said families of likely pas­sengers onboard the ill-fated boat are requested to contact Pa­kistani Mission in Greece on the 24/7 helpline numbers for veri­fication purposes.

Also, Foreign Office Spokes­person released list of rescued people in the unfortunate cap­sizing incident off the coast of Greece. These people include; Muhammad Adnan Bashir S/o Muhammad Bashir, District Kot­li, Haseeb Ur Rehman S/o Habib ur Rehman, District Kotli, Mu­hammad Hamza S/o Abdul Gha­foor, District Gujranwala, Azmat Khan S/o Muhammad Saleeho, District Gujrat, Muhammad Sun­ny S/o Farooq Ahmed District Sheikhupura, Zahid Akbar S/o Akbar Ali District Sheikhupu­ra, Mehtab Ali S/o Muhammad Ashraf, District Mandi Bahaud­din, Rana Husnain S/o Rana Na­seer Ahmad District Sialkot, Us­man Siddique S/o Muhammad Siddique, District Gujrat, Zee­shan Sarwar S/o Ghulam Sar­war, District Gujranwala, Irfan Ahmed S/o Shafi (Hospitlized) and Imran Arain S/o Maqbool (Hospitalized).

A team of the Embassy of Pa­kistan has visited them. The Em­bassy is in close contact with Greek authorities for recovery of the missing and confirmation/identification of the deceased.

PM EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER GREECE FERRY TRAGEDY

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ex­pressed his condolences with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the unfortu­nate ferry disaster in the Med­iterranean sea off the coast of Greece. On his Twitter handle ac­count, the PM said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the be­reaved families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate ferry disaster in the Mediterra­nean Sea off the coast of Greece.”

He further said Pakistan’s Em­bassy in Athens had identified 12 Pakistanis rescued by Hellen­ic Coast Guard. The embassy was in contact with the Greek author­ities for further updates.

‘HUMAN SMUGGLER ARRESTED IN KARACHI’

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration wing on Thursday arrested in Karachi an alleged human smug­gler, who the authorities said had been involved in smuggling people to Libya, including those who had died in a shipwreck ear­lier this year.

The FIA said in a statement that the suspect was trying to escape to Azerbaijan on an in­ternational flight when he was arrested, adding that he had been in hiding for months. He was offloaded from his sched­uled flight and taken into custo­dy, the FIA said. The statement added a case against the sus­pect was registered at the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Gujrat and he had been handed over to the authorities there fol­lowing his arrest,

The father of Shehryar Sultan, a migrant from Pakistan who went missing after a boat he was travelling in sank off Greece, says that people smugglers “brain­washed him” into embarking on the dangerous voyage from Lib­ya to Europe.

The fate of Shahid Mehmood’s son is currently unknown, but the family back in Mandrah are worried for him after learning that the body of a man he was travelling with has been found.

The UN human rights office says that up to 500 people are missing from the capsized fish­ing boat and that dozens of peo­ple are known to have died.

A large number of women and children were among those missing in the “horrific trage­dy” that left 78 people dead. The fishing boat was carrying up to 750 people that went down 50 nautical miles off Pylos in south­ern Greece, according to interna­tional media.

6 from Gujranwala also feared missing in Libya boat tragedy

At least six persons belonging to Gujranwala are feared miss­ing, who were travelling by a boat from Libya to Italy, which capsized off Greece coast some days back.

Family and police sources said three of those ill-fated persons were residents of Kashmir Col­ony in Gujranwala, and the oth­er three were from Tehsil Wa­zirabad. The Kashmir Colony residents have been identified as Amjad, Mohsin and Habib, all three friends, who had left Pakistan almost eight months ago for better job opportuni­ties in some other country. Am­jad, who was father of two kids, had telephoned his mother some days back, informing her that he would leave Libya for Ita­ly soon, along with his friends, and had requested for prayers for his safety. Two cousins – Ali Husnain and Ali Zaib – were res­idents of Alahabad town, and Sheharyar of Cheema Colony, in Wazirabad tehsil, who were among those feared drowned in the boat tragedy.

The families of these men have requested the Pakistan govern­ment to help trace their loved-ones. They also demanded strict action against those involved in sending people abroad illegally.