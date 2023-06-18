5th senate meeting of UoM held

PESHAWAR - The fifth Senate meeting of the University of Malakand was held at the Governor Secretariat Peshawar with Caretaker Provincial Minister for Higher Education and Law Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser in the chair.

In the fifth senate meeting of the University of Malakand, a detailed briefing was given to the caretaker provincial minister about the administrative and financial affairs of the University of Malakand.

The senate also approved an estimated budget of Rs1405.741 million for the year 2023-2024 of the University of Malakand. The senate members were also apprised about the cost saving and revenue generation services offered by the University of Malakand. It was informed that the University of Malakand is not increasing its fee structure, university degree fee, migration fee, registration and examination fee.

Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser appreciated his actions and also issued instructions to further improve the quality of education in the university.