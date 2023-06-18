Sunday, June 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

5th senate meeting of UoM held

APP
June 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The fifth Senate meeting of the University of Malakand was held at the Governor Secretariat Peshawar with Caretaker Provincial Minister for Higher Education and Law Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser in the chair.

In the fifth senate meeting of the University of Malakand, a detailed briefing was given to the caretaker provincial minister about the administrative and financial affairs of the University of Malakand.

The senate also approved an estimated budget of Rs1405.741 million for the year 2023-2024 of the University of Malakand. The senate members were also apprised about the cost saving and revenue generation services offered by the University of Malakand. It was informed that the University of Malakand is not increasing its fee structure, university degree fee, migration fee, registration and examination fee.

Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser appreciated his actions and also issued instructions to further improve the quality of education in the university.

Rain plays spoilsport in Pak A-India A match  

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1686974632.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023