ACE Money Transfer-Bank Al Habib collaboration to boost remittance inflows: Naqqash Hafiz

LAHORE-The Nation recently conducted the interview of Naqqash Hafiz, Executive Head Ace Money Transfer. Below is the complete interview of Naqqash Hafiz.

Q: What is the significance of remittances for Pakistan’s economy, and what potential impacts can a decline in remittance inflows have on Pakistan’s economy?

A: Remittances are vital for Pakistan’s economy, providing foreign currency, boosting national income, and reducing poverty. They stabilize the economy during downturns and allow investments in education and healthcare.

Remittances also play a vital role in stabilizing the economy during economic downturns or domestic shocks. They act as a buffer, mitigating the negative impacts of adverse events. They enable families to invest in education, health, and entrepreneurial activities, which would otherwise be unaffordable.

However, a decrease in remittances would impact households, lowering living standards and increasing poverty. It could worsen the country’s balance of payments, deplete foreign reserves, and limit development funding.

On a broader scale, a significant decline in remittances could worsen Pakistan’s balance of payment issues. It would put additional pressure on foreign exchange reserves and potentially lead to currency devaluation. Moreover, the government’s ability to allocate funds for development expenditure would be limited, as increased borrowing might be required to compensate for the loss of foreign earnings.

Q: What is the objective behind the collaboration between ACE Money Transfer and Bank Al Habib?

A: The ACE Money Transfer and Bank Al Habib partnership aims to enhance the process of remittance transfer for overseas Pakistanis, making it efficient, affordable, and accessible. This collaboration boosts remittance inflows through regulated channels, offering secure, fast, and cost-effective options for sending money back home. It benefits individuals, families, and the overall economy by facilitating the inflow of foreign currency. Additionally, both institutions provide generous cash rewards to acknowledge the efforts of Pakistani diaspora and promote the use of regulated remittance channels.

Q: What measures have been taken by ACE Money Transfer and Bank Al Habib to simplify the process of sending money to Pakistan?

A: ACE Money Transfer and Bank Al Habib, in alignment with the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI), have implemented the following measures:

• Incentivizing remittances with substantial cash rewards, including 91 prizes of PKR 100,000 each and 2 bumper rewards of PKR 1 Crore each.

• Offering lightning-fast transfers, completing within just 7 seconds from the UK, Europe, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland to Pakistan.

• Ensuring top-level security with end-to-end data encryption technologies.

• Providing the highest exchange rates and lowest transfer costs to encourage the use of regulated channels among overseas Pakistanis.

• Simplifying the remittance process through user-friendly digital platforms like mobile apps and websites, allowing customers to send money home with a few taps or clicks.

• Ensuring round-the-clock availability of services, enabling customers to send and receive money conveniently at any time, whether at work, at home, or on the move.

Q: How does Bank Al Habib contribute to increasing the inflow of worker remittances into Pakistan, and how are you going to ensure that it’s done through regulated channels?

A: Bank Al Habib’s steadfast commitment to increasing the inflow of worker remittances into Pakistan is evident through its comprehensive approach. By fostering partnerships, streamlining processes, adhering to regulations, prioritising security, and providing exceptional customer support, the bank has established itself as a reliable facilitator of remittance transfers. Bank Al Habib’s efforts contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economy while ensuring that these vital funds are channelled through regulated avenues. As the bank continues to innovate and evolve, it remains at the forefront of promoting financial inclusion and facilitating the growth of worker remittances in Pakistan.

Q: What incentives or rewards are being offered to overseas Pakistanis to encourage remittance transfers through ACE Money Transfer and Bank Al Habib?

A: ACE Money Transfer and Bank Al Habib offer 91 cash rewards of PKR 100,000 each and 2 Bumper Prizes of PKR 1 Crore each for overseas Pakistanis residing across the UK, Europe, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland, which they can win by sending their remittances to Pakistan via ACE’s services to any Bank Al Habib branch or received as cash pick up at the bank branches. Besides, the two institutions offer competitive exchange rates and the lowest transfer fees that add to making the remittance-sending process entirely economical for overseas Pakistanis.

Q: During the last 2 to 3 years, what has been the trend of remittance in Pakistan, and what do you think is the reason for such a change?

A: During the last 2 to 3 years, Pakistan witnessed a mix of rise and decline in remittance inflows, mainly occurring due to inter-bank currency rate fluctuations, the usage of unregulated channels, and global economic turbulence simultaneously. The country received $29 billion in FY20, $31.9 billion in FY21, and $31.2 billion in FY22, albeit these inflows have started to decline from the last quarter of 2022, which continues at present. These declines are caused due to excessive usage of unregulated channels of remittances like Hawala/Hundi by most overseas Pakistanis that flow the money into country without adding it to country’s foreign reserves.

Q: What role does the overseas Pakistani community play in the country’s economic growth?

A: The overseas Pakistani community plays an exemplary and significant role in the overall economic growth of the country by sending remittances, which add to the balance of payment, foreign exchange reserves, and the country’s GDP growth. Foreign remittances make up almost 8.69% of Pakistan’s GDP, which is evident in the critical role of overseas Pakistanis. Besides, these remittances not only enable countless households to run with better financial aid but also let people invest in various sectors that ultimately add to the country’s economic progress.