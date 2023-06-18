Sunday, June 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

AIOU to set up ‘Sahulat Centres’ for resolving students’ complaints: Dr Nasir

AIOU to set up ‘Sahulat Centres’ for resolving students’ complaints: Dr Nasir
Agencies
June 18, 2023
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mehm­ood has said that AIOU would es­tablish ‘Sahulat Centres” to resolve students’ complaints on urgent ba­sis. During his visit to AIOU Regional Campus here on Saturday, he chaired a meeting and said that AIOU was transforming its manual system into digital one and ‘Sahulat Centers’ were also a part of this program. He said that Sahulat Centers would be set up in collaboration with public-private partnership so that the students could approach them easily to get prompt information about university programs in addition to getting their problems resolved without any delay. 

He said that AIOU was offering a number of programs from matricula­tion to PhD level by charging compar­atively less fee from its students. 

The main objective of the university was to provide quality education to low income group of Pakistani nation. Therefore, AIOU staff should perform their duties to facilitate the students at maximum extent so that the poor could complete their degrees easily, he added. 

Rain plays spoilsport in Pak A-India A match  

Later, the AIOU Vice Chancellor also planted a sapling in the lawn of Regional Campus. Director General Regional Services AIOU Dr Malik Tau­qeer Ahmad Khan, Regional Director AIOU Faisalabad Dr Bashir Ahmad Sa­meem and others were also present.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1686974632.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023