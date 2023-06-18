All actions, decisions taken in larger interest of Karachi, says Administrator

KARACHI-Administrator of Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman has said that KMC is an important institution that provides basic services to the citizens, I felt proud of my association with this institution where while working as an administrator I always had excellent support from KMC officers, we all had one goal and that was to improve the city and provide more facilities to the citizens, it was a hard job though but we kept our eyes on our goal and with the passage of time everything gradually improved.

All actions and decisions were taken in the larger interest of the city and worked with good intentions which brought positive results. It is hoped that the KMC will continue to serve the city in the same way in the future and its officers will perform even better.

He expressed these thoughts during a farewell meeting with the heads of various departments and other officers of KMC in his office on Saturday.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain was also present on this occasion, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman said that I am very happy after completing my term as an administrator in KMC that I am leaving a good and qualified team of officers who helped me doing everything in the larger interest of the city.

He said that the prescribed rules and regulations were kept in view in all the measures for the development and improvement of the city, which brought good name to the institution and increased the honor KMC. The performance of Parks Department, Culture and Sports, Fire Brigade, Law Department, Land and other departments was commendable, organizing Karachi Games 2023 and Sadeqain Award and laying the foundation stone of the new building of City Council, opening of Pak China Friendship Park. , construction of Bagh Karachi were works that required extraordinary efforts. All these measures will be a part of the improvement of the city in the future.

The officers thanks the Administrator Karachi for the trust And said that thanks to this encouragement they were able to fulfill their responsibilities and will continue to perform their duties to serve the institution and the city in the future.