Bangladesh steer to record Test win over Afghanistan

MIRPUR - Bangladesh secured a 546-run win against their Asian rivals Afghanistan on the fourth day of their one-off Test at Mirpur.

This 546-run win was the third-biggest by the margin of runs for a Test nation, and the biggest win by the margin of runs in this century. This is also the biggest win in such a manner for an Asian side. Bangladesh did not put a foot wrong after being asked to bat first at Mirpur on day one of the Test by Afghanistan skipper HashmatullahShahidi. A big century from Najmul Hossain Shanto (146) led their charge in the first innings, as the Tigers posted 382 in their first innings.

In response, Afghanistan could muster merely 146, with Afsar Zazai’s 36 being the highest score. Bangladesh pacers Ebadot Hossain (4/47) and Shoriful Islam (2/28) took crucial top-order wickets. Bangladesh’s aggressive batting in their second dig furthered the advantage of the 236-run lead. Shanto (124), Mominul Haque (121 unbeaten), Zakir Hasan (71) and Litton Das (66 unbeaten) helped their team declare at 425/4 in merely 80 overs. With this, they set their opponents a mammoth target of 662 runs.

Afghanistan were even worse in their second effort with the bat and were bowled out for merely 115. Bangladesh’s charge was led by their pacers, Taskin Ahmed (4/37) and Islam (3/28), once more.