Bilawal says PPP ready for general elections

SWAT - Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan Peo­ples Party Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari said Satur­day that people of Swat fought bravely against terrorism.

Addressing a pub­lic gathering in Swat, he said people involved in the extremist incidents of 9th and 10th May can­ not be pardoned. He said it is very binding to punish those people strictly for maintaining the rule of law in the country.

The foreign minister said peace in Afghanistan is in the best interest of the entire re­gion specially Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari fur­ther said that his party strongly believed in democracy and was ready for general election. He also directed the party work­ers to start campaign for gener­al election.

He said that any political party that achieved people’s mandate in free and transparent elec­tion would have all the right to form government and address the country’s problems. He said that PPP has recently won by-election and its candidate was elected a Mayor of Karachi that was a big achievement.

Bilawal Bhutto said PPP has strong roots in masses that would win the upcoming elec­tions and complete the mission of former prime ministers Zu­lfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

Bilawal Bhutto underlined the need for allocation of funds for reconstruction of flood-hit ar­eas in the budget 2023-24. He said that PPP strongly believed in people’s wellbeing and wel­fare. He paid glowing tributes to the people of Swat, who stood against terrorism with brav­ery and steadfastness. He said PPP Government had fulfilled the promise of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto by hoisting the national flag in Swat.

Bilawal Bhutto said that de­mocracy was the best revenge and former President Asif Ali Zardari had raised the slogan of Pakistan “Khapay” after Bena­zir Bhutto Shaheed was mar­tyred outside Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007.

He said that a selected Prime Minister was ousted from pow­er through a successful no confi­dence motion under the Consti­tution. He said the entire nation had seen the vandalism and bar­baric mindsets of attackers in­volved on ransacking of defence installations on May 9 after a selected former Prime Minister was arrested in a NAB case.

Bilawal Bhutto underlined the need for strict action against el­ements involved in May 9 van­dalism so that no one can dare to attack defence installations, public and government prop­erties and ransacked statues of martyrs. He said that Quaid-e-Awam ZAB and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed had given all rights to people including employment and land ownership.

He said majority of the coun­try’s population was comprised on youth and demands of our skilled workforce in Middle East and Europe has increased, adding people knew that a se­lected prime minister had de­prived youth of jobs. Bilawal said country’s problems could be addressed by strictly adher­ing to the PPP manifesto of Sha­heed ZAB and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. He said that PPP has started the revolutionary Bena­zir Bhutto Income Support Pro­gram to eradicate poverty.

He said PPP’s struggle is against hunger, poverty, unem­ployment and price hike and not against any political party.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Imran Khan’s cypher drama has been badly exposed before masses.

He said the world was keen to work with Pakistan as evident of USD 10 billion pledges and commitment by the interna­tional community for assistance of the flood victims of Pakistan.

He said peace in Afghanistan was vital for regional peace and development. Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP has always given respect and honour to its work­ers while a selected Prime Min­ister deceived his workers in the name of change.

He thanked the party workers for the successful public meet­ing at Swat. Minister of State Faisal Karim Kundi and others PPP KP leaders were present. On this occasion, former mem­ber national assembly, Dr Haid­er Ali Khan along with his sup­porters announced joining of Pakistan People’s Party.