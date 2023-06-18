BISP to release quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafalat programme tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is releasing the 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafalat cash assis­tance from Monday 19th June, 2023.

The 4th quarterly tranche will be Rs 9000/- after 25 percent increase, which was announced by the federal govern­ment early this year. In addition to Benazir Kafalat cash assistance, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif stipend’s instalment of January to March is also being disbursed to 6.7 million school going students having at least 70 percent attendance in school who are reg­istered under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif. This time, disbursement will be made through 1559 especially arranged camp sites, estab­lished throughout the country. The arrange­ment of disbursement of stipends through campsites is to facilitate the beneficiaries and ensure transparency. Provision of pay­ment through ATMs of HBL and Bank Al­falah would not be available, nor will any payment be made at the POS outside the campsite established by the BISP.

About Rs 81 billion will be disbursed among 9 million beneficiaries’ families of Benazir Kafalat cash assistance, while an­other Rs 16 billion will be doled out to the 6.7 million beneficiaries of Taleemi Wazaif. It is important to note that at primary level Rs 2000/- is paid to a girl student while Rs 1500 is given to a boy student. At second­ary level, a girl student and a boy student is paid Rs 3000/- and Rs 2500/- respectively, while at higher secondary level the stipend is Rs 4000/- and Rs 3500/- for the female and male students, respectively. Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and So­cial Safety and Chairperson BISP Shazia Marri, in her message, has called upon the registered beneficiaries to receive the full amount of Rs 9000 along with receipt of payment. She has directed the concerned officials to ensure transparency through strict monitoring and vigilance. She said that monitoring teams have to watch and supervise the cash disbursement process and ensure stern action against any com­plaint of leakage or deduction from ben­eficiaries’ precious cash assistance. She stressed that the beneficiaries should re­ceive their entire amount of Rs 9000/- plus stipend of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif accord­ing to gender or education level of their child. She also emphasized the beneficia­ries to demand a receipt of their payment and to count and check their cash before leaving the POS desk. The minister reit­erated that in case of any complaint, the beneficiaries should immediately report to BISP’s toll-free helpline 0800-26477 and inform the BISP officer deputed at the campsite to ensure transparent dis­bursement of the cash. She warned that the messages sent by BISP will come from 8171 only and no message from any other number or code should be trusted, as such messages are faked and fraudulent