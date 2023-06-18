Body of minor boy found from water pond

FAISALABAD - Body of a minor boy was found from a water pond in the area of Mansoorabad police station. Police spokes­man said here on Sat­urday that some people witnessed corpse of a minor boy floating in wa­ter pond near Royal Palm Marque on Canal Road and informed the area police and Rescue 1122. Rescue 1122 fished out the body which was iden­tified as 6-year-old Ah­mad resident of Shahkot. According to parents of the ill-fated boy, he was missing from his house on Friday. “We searched him a lot but in vain. Therefore, we report­edly the incident to area police” they added. The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmor­tem while further inves­tigation was under prog­ress, spokesman added.