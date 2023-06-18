The mangrove restoration project has proven to be key in securing funds from the international community through the trade of carbon credits. According to the Singapore based carbon exchange, Climate Impact X, the demand for carbon credits generated by Pakistan has far exceeded supply by as much as 50 percent. This marks immense progress and is evidence of the kind of opportunities that lie for the country so long as it is willing to evolve with the international community. The carbon economy is one that is highly lucrative, and it is good to see the government securing its share.

Carbon credits can be generated through the successful completion of schemes that reduce emissions. These credits can then be traded with countries who are seeking to use carbon offsets to compensate for high pollution levels from their operations. Globally, regulations for climate change have intensified in the face of rapidly changing weather and global warming. This scrutiny has, in turn, forced high emitting countries to buy carbon credits so that they adhere to their pledges on emission reductions.

Here is where Pakistan steps in. Our carbon footprint is negligible in comparison to global leaders like the USA, Russia, China and all of Europe. On top of this, projects focused on sustainability have further opened up new opportunities for us. Consider Sindh’s mangrove project which produced enough carbon credits to earn $14.75 million, the first tranche out of the total $25 million promised over the course of the next five years. Now, demand for our credits has gone far beyond the supply and so for once, we seem to have the upper hand.

It is vital that the government directs more focus towards this, creating a viable policy to be implemented nationally so that the country can take advantage of the highly lucrative carbon credit market. In doing so, not only will we ensure that our credits are priced fairly, at market competitive rates, but that room for exploitation is limited. More than that, this will also ensure that the funds generated are also used for the purposes of promoting sustainability and environmentally friendly development projects.