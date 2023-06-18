Sunday, June 18, 2023
CM directs health dept to start induction process of nurses

Our Staff Reporter
June 18, 2023
LAHORE   -   Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Mur­ree and Control Room established in Jinnah Hall on Saturday and reviewed treatment facilities be­ing provided to the patients. He made a detailed inspection of Emergency, OPD, Mother and Child Ward, Pharmacy and other departments, said a handout issued here. Mohsin Naqvi inquired after the patients and asked about medical fa­cilities being provided to them. He also inspected the extended project building of the hospital and directed early function­alization of the building. The CM expressed his severe indignation over closure of few depart­ments in the hospital and ordered to open closed departments forthwith. By taking prompt notice of the shortage of nurses in the hospital, he direct­ed to overcome shortage of nurses at the earliest. He said that the health department should initiate the induction process of nurses on the vacant posts in the hospital im­mediately and stated that only 6 nurses were dis­charging their duties on the 29 approved posts of nurses, adding that no hospital could function 24 hours with this staff. He said that direction had been issued to the Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Doctor Jamal Nasir to improve healthcare facilities, adding that Doctor Jamal Nasir would remain present in Murree till improvement of hospital affairs.

