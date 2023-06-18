Dacoits kill man on offering resistance during road robbery in Okara

RENALA KHURD - Dacoits shot dead a man for offering resistance during their looting spree and fled the crime scene, here on Saturday.

According to police, the dacoits had blocked the road at Gogeera Jandrake, near Mauza Ae­hata Bahawal Sher, and looting every person at gunpoint passing through the road. One Sajjad was on his way from Gogeera town to his vil­lage 25-GD when dacoits also stopped him and attempted to snatch valuables from him. He of­fered resistance, and the dacoits shot at and in­jured him seriously.

Later the dacoits fled the scene, and people passing through that road rushed Sajjad to a near­by area hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries before reaching hospital. District Police Officer (DPO) Okara Mansoor Aman reached the crime scene after receiving information about the incident and ordered the police to arrest the flee­ing dacoits at the earliest.

The area people said crime and road robberies had increased manifold during the past months, and demanded the police take more effective mea­sures to curb crime and bring dacoits to book.