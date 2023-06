DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Dera police during an operation against drug pushers and criminal elements, managed to arrest eight outlaws with hashish and ice.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Police Station Cantt and Police Station City arrested Ikramullah with 370 grams of ice.

Another accused Zafar Iqbal, son of Rab Nawaz resident of Dewala was arrested with 375 grams of ice.