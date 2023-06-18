Environmental action  

I am writing to express my concern about the state of our environment and the urgent need for environmental conservation. As we continue to consume natural resources at an unsustainable rate, we are putting the health and wellbeing of our planet and future generations at risk.

It’s essential that we take action now to protect our environment. This includes reducing waste, using renewable energy, and supporting conservation organisations. We must also address the negative impacts of pollution, deforestation, and other environmental problems, which have significant effects on our health and wellbeing.

I urge readers to take action by contacting their elected representatives to support environmental legislation, volunteering for conservation organisations, or making lifestyle changes to reduce their environmental impact. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that our planet remains healthy and vibrant for generations to come.

KAINAT ZAHID,

Lahore.