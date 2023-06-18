Sunday, June 18, 2023
Fake news a big challenge for world: Marriyum

News Desk
June 18, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -    Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb Saturday termed fake news a big challenge for the world as the culture of fake news is very dangerous for politics. While participating in a PTV programme, she urged all stakeholders to play their due role to end the emerging trend of fake news from soci­ety. The minister said that she is not in the favour to close the social media platforms but many countries closed the so­cial media platforms due to fake news. Castigating the PTI Chief Imran Khan, she said he sowed the seeds of hate in the minds of youth and tarnished the societal fabric by using the religious card for vested inter­ests. She further said that Im­ran Khan is responsible for the promotion of the politics of hate, anarchy and chaos. Mar­riyum Aurangzeb said that me­dia is playing positive role for the overall betterment of soci­ety and coalition government launched several programs for the welfare of general public.

News Desk

