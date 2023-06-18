Fazl claims Imran’s politics is over

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said the govern­ment has revived the development journey in the country which was halted during PTI government. During the PTI tenure, country’s economy was ru­ined and all the mega development projects in­cluding China Pakistan Economic Corridor were stopped. Besides, the electricity producing proj­ects which were initiated in 2016-17 were also halted, he said. “Today, Imran Khan’s politics is over and we will also form the next government with the support of masses,” Fazl added. He said this evil would not be allowed to be imposed on this country again.