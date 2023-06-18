Female ASDEO found dead in residence

Khyber - A female Assistant Sub-Divisional Educational Officer (ASDEO) on Saturday was killed by unknown persons here in the teacher’s quarter of the Government Girls’ Primary School Meri Khel, Haji Liaqat Ali Kelley Landi Kotal.

According to police, the girl students broke the lock of the main gate of the school and found the dead body of the ASDEO Rizwana Shaheen lying in the veranda of the residence. She was brutally killed by unknown assailants. Although her husband along with her four children (two sons and two daughters) mysteriously disappeared, police said.

The police party took the body to the Headquarter Hospital and collected evidence of the spot.

Superintendent Police (SP) Zia-ul-Hassan inspected the spot and said it seemed that the mishap was the cause of domestic dispute. The dead body was later shifted to provincial capital Peshawar for post-mortem. According to the Education Department, the murdered Education officer was residing in the school quarter with her family and two months back she was transferred from Swat to Landi Kotal sub-division.