General elections, so near yet so far

ISLAMABAD - All the budget statistics suggest that the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) have made up their mind to hold general elections in the country anytime between October and November this year.
Finance minister Ishaq Dar during his budget speech in the national assembly termed the budget as a “responsible budget” instead of an “election budget”. Speaking in the National Assembly while presenting Rs14.46 trillion budget for 2023-24 with no new taxes, the government apparently tried to win back public favour before the upcoming polls. The budget documents itself speak a lot about what the government wants to get out of it.
Massive 33 percent increase in development expenditures; up to 35 percent increase in the federal government salaries and pensions; tax incentives for agriculture, construction, information technology and industry and many other incentives reflects that the government has entered into the election mode. With the looming elections in mind, the coalition government didn’t even bother about the fiscal challenges while giving favours apparently targeting common man and youth. According to the economic experts, the government income would be insufficient to cover debt servicing expense after paying provinces’ share. Even then, the government announced Rs236 billion Public Sector Development Programme for the next fiscal year which mostly reflects the needs of politicians instead of fiscal prudence and discipline. Out of the proposed funds, nearly half has been given to the newly-included over 300 development schemes, indicating the government’s election priorities.
The other initiatives include Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, Prime Minister’s Initiatives for Solar Tube Wells, Prime Minister’s Youth Programme for Small Loans, Pakistan Endowment Fund for Education, Prime Minister’s Initiatives for Support of IT Start-ups & Venture Capital, Prime Minister’s Initiatives for Women Empowerment, Prime Minister’s Green Revolution, Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development and Prime Minister’s Institute of Sports. All these initiatives clearly indicate that the budgetary allocations were election-driven and appear to be aiming at the youth ahead of the next general elections. The government employees have not got such a huge increase at least in the last decade and even at a time when the country’s economy was in a much better shape than today. All such steps, according to the political observers, suggest that the coalition government has perhaps made up its mind to go into the elections after the present National Assembly completes its term in August this year, with the hope that by that time, the Imran-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would have also been ‘fixed’.
Nonetheless, like many political observers, Nadeem Afzal Chan of the PPP is not ready to believe Ishaq Dar despite the latter termed the allocations not an “election budget”. He is still wary of the PDM’s ‘intent’ to hold elections within the constitutional timeframe once the national assembly expires or is dissolved before time.
Chan – whose father was picked up by the Punjab police following the May 9 events — believes that coalition partners did not want elections in the near future. He sees his advice to his party; the PPP to forge an alliance with the PTI the reason behind his father’s arrest.