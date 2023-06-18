Governor advises JI’s Naeemur Rehman to felicitate Murtaza Wahab on winning Mayoral election

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has advised the Karachi’s Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeemur Rehman to telephone the newly-elected Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab and congratulate him on winning the mayoral elections.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating 15th Food Technology Asia -2023 International Exhibition on Saturday, he said that they all had to work together to resolve the issues of the city whether who becomes the mayor of the city. He hoped that JI could play its role as an active opposition in the City Council of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) with its 160 votes. He also hoped that the elected Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab would make all-out efforts for the resolutions to the problems of the city.

Steps being taken to resolve issues of city’s all markets: Kamran Tessori

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said that measures were being made to resolve the problems of all markets of the city. He stated this while meeting a number of trade organization delegations, which called on him at the Governor House.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) -Pakistan’s senior leader Dr. Farooq Sattar was also present on the occasion. The Governor said that the carpeting of roads and repair work of footpaths were being paid special attention and police patrolling would also be beefed up in the surroundings of the markets. Kamran Tessori said that traders were the back bone of economy. He said that the traders were playing vital role in the economic development of the province and the country. The delegations thanked the Sindh Governor for hearing their problems in detail.

Governor inaugurates 15th food technology Asia 2023 int’l exhibition

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday inaugurated the 15th Food Technology Asia -2023 International Exhibition. While addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that Pakistan was a fertile agricultural country but in spite of that, the matter of food in the country was significant. He said that the issue of food insecurity could be faced through such exhibitions. The Governor said that there was a need to take advantage of the experience of international experts. He said that the use of the latest technology for agriculture was inevitable. Kamran Tessori said that agricultural production could be increased with the research on seeds. He said that the presence of Turkey, Oman and other countries in the exhibition was appreciated.