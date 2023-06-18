Govt making all-out efforts to put economy on track

ISLAMABAD - The MNAs from treasury benches in Satur­day’s National Assembly (NA) budget ses­sion said that the present government took the reins in difficult times but making all out efforts to put the economy on track.

“The present government is putting the economy on a consistent path of growth,” said PPP MNA Shagufta Jumani, taking part in the budget debate. She said that the May 9 incident was dark episode in the country. “Political parties always loved their motherland and respected sacrifices of martyrs,” she said adding that a political party [PTI] misled the youth for achieving its nefarious designs. Other MNAs asked the government to take measures for sec­tors including communication, water res­ervoirs, agriculture and energy. PML-N’s MNA Riaz-ul-Haq raised concerns over allocated funds for National Highway Au­thority and water resources. “There is a need of constructing major dams. Alloca­tion of funds would take around 10 to 15 years to complete this projects,” he said, talking about water scarcity in the country. About energy crisis, the MNAs raised con­cerns power outages in the country. They said that during the last tenure of PML-N around 12,000 megawatts of electricity were added to the power system. Whereas, there had been no progress in PTI era this sector which resulted in load shedding. Another MNA from ruling party Nisar Ahmed Cheema said provision of budget session special honorarium to the Na­tional Assembly staff should be ensured. He expressed serious concerns over the May 9 vandalism of military installations and memorials of martyrs by workers of a political party. He recommended strict action against the elements in accordance with law and the Constitution.