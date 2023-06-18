Govt to ensure timely payment of all external liabilities: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar Saturday said that Pa­kistan will soon receive one billion dollars loan from China.

Addressing a news conference, he said the loan will be obtained under state to state agreement. He said Pa­kistan repaid one billion dollars of China Devel­opment Bank and 300 million dollars of Bank of China this month. He said Pakistan was not charged with any fine for early repayment.

The minister said af­ter repayment of loans Pakistan received one billion dollars loan from China Develop­ment Bank on Friday. He said Pakistan will also receive 300 mil­lion dollars from Bank of China in coming few days. He reiterated the government's resolve to ensure timely pay­ment of all external li­abilities. The finance minister clarified that Shell Petroleum Com­pany is not closing its busi­ness in Pakistan. He said the company is selling its shares to another international in­vestor. Ishaq Dar also reaf­firmed the firm resolve of the government to ensure international payments on time in order to fulfill all the commitments. He said that all the arrangements for due payment during the months of May and June were in place, which would also have no impact on foreign exchange reserves held with local commercial banks and State Bank of Pakistan. The minister said that by the end of the current month (June), payments of two Chinese banks including $1 billion of China Development Bank and $300 million of Bank of China were due.

He said the adoption of for­mal payment process usual­ly takes time and sometimes, it takes months, adding that to simplify the formal pro­cedures, the Ministry of Fi­nance initiated negotiations with both the banks and ask them to make payments be­fore last week.

The payment to China De­velopment Bank was made on June 12, 2023 and under the understanding between both countries, the Chinese banks will payback this amount to Pakistan on Friday, he added.

The minister said that an­other payment amounting to $300 million was also made on Friday, adding that this pay­ment would also be received to Pakistan within next three to four days, he added.

The finance minister further said that all the arrangements for the payment of $1 billion, which was state-to-state pay­ments between both coun­tries, were also finalised and matters were in order.

He said that the govern­ment was also aware about all the programs of the Com­pany and it was legally bound to take the government into confidence. Shell is selling its shares to another interna­tional investor and its busi­ness will continue and no one will be deprived from liveli­hood, he concluded.