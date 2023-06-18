Harsh Repercussions

298 Pakistani nationals who were set to travel to Italy through the Mediterranean Sea as illegal immigrants are feared to have drowned as the ship catapulted into the water earlier this week. Pakistan’s Embassy in Greece has instructed all family members of victims to send DNA samples so that identification is made possible, and recovery information is relayed in a timely manner. It is vital that all relevant authorities play an active role in this, and hold those responsible who facilitate this kind of migration.

According to news reports, only 12 Pakistani citizens were rescued successfully and have been redirected to hospitals for medical attention. Unfortunately, there seems to be little hope for the 298 other people who were involved in the accident, 130 of whom were Kashmiris. This a hefty death toll which immediately warrants an investigation into what led to the shipwreck. The route is one that has been classified as dangerous by the UN itself due to the fact that since 2014, it has registered more than 20,000 deaths and disappearances.

Illegal migrations come with risks attached. Not only would an individual be classified as a criminal for entering a new country without proper documentation but little to no regulations are followed when it comes to transport. Safety is a distant priority for smugglers, and that shows when multiple reports of horrifying incidents come to light. This issue has been addressed by National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, as he urged the government to take immediate action. We need stricter regulation and surveillance over this so that not only can the practice be discouraged, but to protect the lives of people.

The government must also investigate the circumstances which make people desperate enough to risk the odds and escape to another country for better quality of life. Aspects like slow economic growth, high unemployment, inflation, security concerns, political instability and particularly foreign oppression in the case of the Kashmiris are prime reasons why people believe they have a better chance at living abroad. And within this, there is a failure on part of the government. It has a responsibility to all its citizens, and because there is so much uncertainty and poor decisions have been made, people feel as though the government does not have their back. We need their faith to be restored once again as well, and the government must work on this.