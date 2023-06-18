Sunday, June 18, 2023
Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Web Desk
11:11 AM | June 18, 2023
Hot & dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, dust with thunderstorm-rain is expected in Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-nine, Karachi thirty-one, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit eighteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.  

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain with wind and thunderstorm is likely in Srinagar, Pulwama, and Baramulla while partly cloudy weather with chances of rain with wind and thunderstorm in Jammu, Leh, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:   

Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla  sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-eight, Leh six, Pulwama and Shopian fifteen degree centigrade

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1687059015.jpg

