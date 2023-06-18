As Biparjoy swerves right past Pakistan, narrowly avoiding a catastrophic disaster, we breathe a collective sigh of relief. However, let us not overlook the stark realities that lie beneath the surface. The recent near miss should serve as a wake-up call, forcing us to reflect on our inept disaster management plans.

One cannot understate the significance of poor evacuation plans, the sluggish implementation of precautionary measures, and the alarming lack of awareness amongst our population. These deficiencies, combined with the relentless onslaught of rapid climate change, present a ticking time bomb waiting to explode. We have been fortunate this time, but can we afford to rely on luck in the face of mounting challenges?

The 2022 flood serves as a stark reminder of our government’s inefficient and reactive response, resulting in unimaginable devastation. We must shift away from this flawed management style that focuses on improvisation once calamity has struck, and instead adopt a proactive approach. It is vital to invest in comprehensive risk assessments and develop clear protocols to ensure the timely and orderly evacuation of vulnerable areas. This requires robust coordination among government agencies, local authorities, and communities.

Secondly, the implementation of precautionary measures must be swift and efficient. Waiting until the eleventh hour to respond to an impending disaster is no longer an option. Early warning systems, reinforced infrastructure, and adequate resources should be prioritised to minimise the impact of future calamities. Equally important is raising awareness amongst the population. We must educate our citizens about the looming threats posed by climate change and the steps they can take to protect themselves and their communities. Public campaigns, school programs, and community engagement initiatives can play a crucial role in empowering individuals to become active participants in disaster preparedness.

Disasters are no longer unforeseen events; they are becoming increasingly frequent and severe. We cannot afford to remain complacent. Biparjoy should serve as a clarion call for urgent action. It is about time that we reassess our outdated disaster management plans, embrace a proactive approach, and invest in the resilience of our nation. The time to act is now, for the storms of the future may not spare us as kindly as this one did.