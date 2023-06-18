Info Minister terms screen tourism as best way to propagate country's narrative

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed pleasure that the film industry of country is being revived as the result of the prudent policies of incumbent government.

She was addressing the High achievers of the National Amateur Film Festival Awards in Islamabad today.

Highlighting the privileges being offered by the government to film industry, she said the income of film industry and the imported equipment related to the production of the film and drama making have been exempted from tax. Moreover, the income of cinemas has also been exempted from tax for next ten years.

The Minister said corporate sector is also being encouraged to invest in the film industry.

She said government also announced the Film Finance Fund of two billion rupees with an aim to provide grants to the budding film makers.

Terming the screen tourism as the best way to propagate the country's narrative, the Minister said series of tax exemptions for film industry and Film Finance Fund will not only bring value but also bridge the gaps of this sector.

The Minister said several private educational institutions including LUMS, NUST and Iqra introduced film production and drama as a degree courses in the country.

The Minister asked the participants that a prolific career is waiting for all of you as training in this field is also being imparted in the academies of Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and Information Services Academy.