Institute of Taxation holds post budget seminar

LAHORE - The Institute of Taxation of Pakistan and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) jointly held a post budget seminar on 16th June at Chamber’s Auditorium. Ashfaq Tola, Minister of State, Kashif Anwar, President LCCI, and Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Chief Commissioner of Large Taxpayers Unit FBR, were the guests of honour of the seminar. The seminar was attended by a large member of professionals and members of LCCI. The accounting professionals and economists were the speakers at the seminar who discussed the tax measures taken by the government to revive the economy and in the areas of direct and indirect taxes. It was noted that the focus of government is to promote SME sector and agro and technology-based industry in Pakistan. The chief guest Ashfaq Tola highlighted that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is putting his tireless efforts to address economic issues in Pakistan including the finalization of a balanced deal with IMF.