Ireland will pay you $90,000 to move to a beautiful island home

DUBLIN - New op­portunities are afoot for those dreaming of fixing up a rural idyll far from the chaos of modern life. Ireland has just announced a scheme to revitalise more than 20 of the idyllic islands that lie off its western seaboard, includ­ing Inis Mór, whose breathtaking landscape you might recognize from the Hollywood hit "The Banshees of Inisherin," as well as 10 Irish-speaking Gaeltacht islands. Increased grants of up to €84,000 (nearly $92,000) will soon be offered to people willing to refurbish vacant or derelict homes and then live in them, with Vacant Home Officers now on the case to identify eligible proper­ties. Would-be islanders should be aware that while there are no restrictions on who can buy prop­erty in Ireland, owning a place doesn't guarantee you the right to live there. The government web­site has the latest deets on the Our Living Islands policy and the existing refurbishment scheme.