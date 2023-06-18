Sunday, June 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ireland will pay you $90,000 to move to a beautiful island home

News Desk
June 18, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

 DUBLIN - New op­portunities are afoot for those dreaming of fixing up a rural idyll far from the chaos of modern life. Ireland has just announced a scheme to revitalise more than 20 of the idyllic islands that lie off its western seaboard, includ­ing Inis Mór, whose breathtaking landscape you might recognize from the Hollywood hit “The Banshees of Inisherin,” as well as 10 Irish-speaking Gaeltacht islands. Increased grants of up to €84,000 (nearly $92,000) will soon be offered to people willing to refurbish vacant or derelict homes and then live in them, with Vacant Home Officers now on the case to identify eligible proper­ties. Would-be islanders should be aware that while there are no restrictions on who can buy prop­erty in Ireland, owning a place doesn’t guarantee you the right to live there. The government web­site has the latest deets on the Our Living Islands policy and the existing refurbishment scheme. Plus-size travelers are hitting out at “discriminatory” and incon­sistent airline policies that often mean they are forced to buy ad­ditional seats.

Rain plays spoilsport in Pak A-India A match  

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1686974632.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023