Islamabad Police get physical remand of Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi Saturday distanced himself from the arrest of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah during his tenure as the narcotics control minister in 2019. Responding to a question outside the district and sessions’ court, the former minister said the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) headed by a major general detained Sanaullah during the previous PTI-led government on drugs charges. “ANF arrested Rana Sanaullah based on intelligence reports. ANF had all evidence against Rana Sanaullah,” he added. He denied subjecting Sanaullah to political victimisation during the last PTI government. Meanwhile, Islamabad sessions court on Saturday granted the police a two-day physical remand of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi over a case pertaining to the May 9 riots. Afridi was arrested on May 16 from his Islamabad residence under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, 1960, which enables the government to arrest any person.