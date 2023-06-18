Sunday, June 18, 2023
Islamabad Police get physical remand of Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD   -    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi Satur­day distanced himself from the arrest of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah during his tenure as the narcotics control min­ister in 2019. Responding to a question outside the district and sessions’ court, the for­mer minister said the Anti-Nar­cotics Force (ANF) headed by a major general detained Sanaul­lah during the previous PTI-led government on drugs charges. “ANF arrested Rana Sanaullah based on intelligence reports. ANF had all evidence against Rana Sanaullah,” he added. He denied subjecting Sanaullah to political victimisation during the last PTI government. Mean­while, Islamabad sessions court on Saturday granted the police a two-day physical re­mand of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi over a case pertaining to the May 9 riots. Afridi was ar­rested on May 16 from his Is­lamabad residence under Sec­tion 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, 1960, which enables the gov­ernment to arrest any person.

