Islamabad police held 1,693 accused last month

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Police arrested 1,683 accused and recovered looted items worth more than 195 million during last month a police public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that, following the special orders of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police continued a full crackdown against the criminal elements besides the law and order situation throughout the district.

CPO/ DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nedeem Bukhari said that during the last month, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested the accused involved in property crime and recovered 49 vehicles, 82 motorcycles and other valuables worth Rs 195 million.

Out of the total arrested accused he said, 169 were involved in 101 cases of robbery and street crimes, 123 accused in 82 cases of burglary and general theft, 15 accused in 24 cases of car theft, 77 accused in 74 cases of motorcycle theft, 21 accused in 28 cases of vehicle tampering. The police team also traced 05 cases of blind murder and arrested 11 accused.

Similarly, Islamabad capital police completed the investigation of 1072 cases of various crimes and sent their challans to the relevant courts while 186 court absconders were also arrested. 170 cases were registered and 171 accused were arrested for possessing illegal weapons and 09 Kalashnikovs, 05 guns, 143 pistols,734 rounds and 13 daggers were also recovered from their possession. 131 accused involved in 139 cases of drug peddling and illegal sale of liquor were arrested from which 41.280 kg hashish, 29.510 kg heroin, 1.485 kg ice, and 611 bottles of liquor were also recovered.

Islamabad capital police intensified crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers and apprehended 1851 beggars, 3 facilitators and cases were also registered against them. This campaign is being continued very effectively. In order to tighten the federal capital security, Counter Terrorism Department of Islamabad capital police conducted 06 search and combing operations at various areas of Islamabad.

ICCPO has said that criminal elements would not be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law. They have also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad police in curbing activities of such elements.