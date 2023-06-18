Islamabad- Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior, Jawad Sohrab Malik visited Safe City Headquarters, here in Islamabad to monitor operations of the Capital Command and Control Center and to review law and order related issues.

On his arrival, SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik was received by IGP Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG Shoaib Khurram Janbaz and SSP Safe City, Shahzada Umar Babar. Afterwards, he visited various sections of the facility where he was thoroughly briefed regarding the law and order situation.

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik stressed the need for ensuring a peaceful environment where families could feel absolutely safe and secure. He emphasized the importance of effective policing and use of modern techniques to overcome rampant crime, consequently creating an atmosphere that may help boost economic activity.

During the visit, SAPM was briefed about the E-Challan system, Pukar-15 Helpline, Emergency & Dispatch Control Center, Safe City’s telecommunications system, Smart Car System and the highly sophisticated Drone Unit.

SAPM appreciated the officials for their dedication and commitment towards peace and urged them to go beyond the call of duty to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

Later, IGP Islamabad briefed SAPM Malik about the overall security situation and the measures taken by the Police department to address existing loopholes. SAPM directed the IGP and team to double their efforts in order to curb the rampant crime.

According to a police spokesman, SAPM on Interior Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik paid a visit to the Central Police Office Islamabad, where he met with Islamabad Capital City Police Officer, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and discussed various important issues.

He said that, during the meeting, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the Islamabad capital police in ensuring the security of the federal capital.

As part of his visit, he also toured the Safe City Project Islamabad, where he received a comprehensive briefing from CPO Safe City regarding various aspects of the project. The Special Assistant commended the initiatives taken to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizens, as well as the effective management of law and order in the city.

He was also briefed that the coverage of the Islamabad Safe City project has been significantly expanded to encompass different areas of the federal capital. Additionally, the integration of cameras from private buildings, toll plazas, and metro buses with the Safe City system has been successfully implemented.

Efforts are underway to further enhance the capabilities of the project, with ongoing upgrades and advancements. To ensure prompt and efficient service delivery, various emergency services of the Islamabad capital police have been consolidated under one roof within the Safe City premises.

This integration aims to provide citizens with timely assistance and a wide range of facilities. The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister lauded the remarkable efforts of ICCPO Islamabad and his team in this regard.