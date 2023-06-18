Judges should not get involved in political affairs: PM’s aide

LAHORE - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Ac­countability Irfan Qadir has said that accountability should be held with­out any discrimination and no one is exempted from accountability.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Governor’s House, here on Saturday. He said the government and parlia­ment were standing with the judicia­ry and there was no ambiguity in the Constitution regarding accountabili­ty. He added that no one was above the Constitution and law, and every­one would be held accountable.

He said until all the institutions were brought under accountability with uniformity, supremacy of law could not be established in the coun­try, adding that if any institution did not support, then it would be shared with the nation. He said their effort was aimed at ensuring that the rule of legal system remains stable in the country until the end of the cur­rent government’s tenure. “We have seen for some time that the Supreme Court has become very active for su­premacy of the law and the constitu­tion,” he said. He appealed that judg­es should not get involved in political affairs of the country, but should take steps to ensure justice to people.