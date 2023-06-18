Judges should not get involved in political affairs: PM’s aide

LAHORE - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability Irfan Qadir has said that accountability should be held without any discrimination and no one is exempted from accountability.
He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Governor’s House, here on Saturday. He said the government and parliament were standing with the judiciary and there was no ambiguity in the Constitution regarding accountability. He added that no one was above the Constitution and law, and everyone would be held accountable.
He said until all the institutions were brought under accountability with uniformity, supremacy of law could not be established in the country, adding that if any institution did not support, then it would be shared with the nation. He said their effort was aimed at ensuring that the rule of legal system remains stable in the country until the end of the current government’s tenure. “We have seen for some time that the Supreme Court has become very active for supremacy of the law and the constitution,” he said. He appealed that judges should not get involved in political affairs of the country, but should take steps to ensure justice to people.