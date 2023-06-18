KP Finance Dept directed to collect dues by June 30

Peshawar - The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday directed the officials of the Finance Department to collect the dues by the last week of June and deposit it in the government treasury on time, otherwise, disciplinary action would be taken against the officials showing incompetence.

The Special Assistant to CM for Revenue Pir Haroon Shah in a handout issued from his office asked the Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) that this is the last month of the financial year while the revenue target for this year is Rs945.00 billion. About 70 per cent of the revenue has almost been collected while 30 per cent is yet to be collected, for which all the concerned officers are working hard to make it possible.