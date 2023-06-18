KP SACM directs to ensure provision of quality food in jails

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons Hidayatullah Afridi on Saturday directed the authorities of Haripur and Mansehra central jails to ensure the provision of quality food and all other basic facilities to inmates in prisons.

He also strictly directed to pay special attention to cleanliness and medical facilities should be provided in prisons for the treatment of sick prisoners and the inmates’ relatives and visitors should also be treated well. The SA CM issued these instructions on the occasion of separate visits to district Haripur and Mansehra jails.

Superintendent jails gave detailed briefing on the administrative affairs of the jails to the Special Assistant. Special Assistant Hidayatullah Afridi also inspected the kitchens of both jails and checked the quality of food served to the prisoners and inquired about the menu of food served to the prisoners in the jails on a daily basis.

On the occasion, Afridi said that we are trying our best to carry out responsibilities of the caretaker government as long as we are assigned and to create facilities in all departments for the convenience of the people so that people can benefit from these facilities.

He said that the inmates in the prisons should be well reformed so that after their release from the prisons, these prisoners can live like responsible citizens of the society and not get involved in any type of crimes again, only by following such measures crime can be controlled in society. He directed the psychiatrists present in the prisons for counselling the prisoners to counsel the prisoners well.

The SA CM also instructed the authorities of both the jails that the security of jails should be made possible in every possible way and any kind of negligence in this wouldn’t be tolerated. Hidayatullah Afridi urged the two prisons’ administrations to ensure cleanliness and provision of basic facilities in the jails.