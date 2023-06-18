Millions of Americans’ personal data exposed

LOUISIANA-Millions of people in Louisiana and Oregon have had their data compromised in the sprawling cyberattack that has also hit the US federal government, state agencies said late Friday. The breach has affected 3.5 million Oregonians with driver’s licenses or state ID cards, and anyone with that documentation in Louisiana, authorities said. Casey Tingle, a senior official in the Louisiana governor’s office, said Friday that more than 6 million records were compromised while noting that number is duplicative because some people have both vehicle registrations and a driver’s license. The states did not blame anyone in particular for the hack, but federal officials have attributed a broader hacking campaign using the same vulnerability to a Russian ransomware gang. The hackers exploited a flaw in a popular file-transfer software known as MOVEit made by Massachusetts-based Progress Software. Hundreds of organizations across the globe have likely had their data exposed after the hackers used the flaw to break into networks in recent weeks. Multiple US federal agencies, including the Department of Energy, were breached, CNN first reported on Thursday. The US Office of Personnel Management was also impacted by the sweeping hack, multiple sources told CNN Friday, but none of the breaches of federal agencies so far have been deemed serious. US officials have described the cyberattack as an opportunistic, financially motivated hack that has not caused disruptions to agency services. The list of confirmed victims grew Friday afternoon after multinational consulting giant Aon told CNN that files related to a “select number of our clients” were accessed by hackers in the MOVEit breach. Other big corporations, including the BBC and British Airways, and universities such as the University of Georgia, have also been impacted by the breach. The data exposed in the breach of the Oregon and Louisiana motor vehicle departments may include Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers, prompting state authorities to advise their residents on how they can protect themselves from identity fraud. There is no sign that the hackers have sold or released data stolen from the Louisiana Office