'Most wanted' terrorist among three gunned down in Darra Adamkhel operation

The security forces killed the most wanted terrorist commander Zafar alias Zafri along with his companions in Darra Adamkhel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, the security forces conducted an operation between Friday and Saturday night and as a result, three terrorists including terrorist commander Zafar were killed.

Officials said that the killed terrorists include Hasan from Darra Adamkhel and Anas alias Ali of Nangarhar and Zafar Khan alias Zafri and his associates belonged to the outlawed TTP.

The slain terrorist Zafri was a resident of Malan village of Darra Adamkhel and he came back to Peshawar from Nangarhar’s province of Afghanistan and he was involved in 26 major attacks in Pakistan.

He used to target security forces, coal contractors, businessmen and influential people and had earned millions through extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

Meanwhile, Hasan was an expert of sniping and grenade attacks.