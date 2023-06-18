Sunday, June 18, 2023
Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held

Our Staff Reporter
June 18, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   Seetal Mari police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested three criminals besides recover­ing stolen motorcycles from their possession dur­ing a raid conducted here on Saturday.

According to police sources, the city police under the supervision of CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana striving hard to ensure a crime free society through a special crackdown against criminals continued across the district on daily basis. Un­der the vision of the CPO, the Seetal Mari police have busted Zaffar Iqbal gang involved in motor­cycle theft and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Zaffar Iqbal, Sha­keel and Abu Huraira.

Police have recovered stolen valuables includ­ing eleven motorcycles, mobile phones and cash Rs 150,000 from their possession by tracing 15 cases, however, further investigations were un­derway for more recoveries from them, police sources added.

