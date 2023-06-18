Sunday, June 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Multan DC for crackdown against revenue defaulters

Staff Reporter
June 18, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -    Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Omer Jehan­gir on Saturday directed district officers and Land Record Centre (LRC) to launch a comprehen­sive crackdown against defaulters of revenue department. Presiding over a meeting with rev­enue officers, the deputy commissioner said that 100 percent recovery of revenue department would be ensured and strict action would be taken against default­ers. He directed officers concerned to block the properties of default­ers and advertise in the area. He warned officers to achieve 100 percent recovery of transfer of ownership and water tax within a week. He asked urged officers to visit field for recovery of FBR taxes. He warned officers to follow the new amend­ments made in property registration branches for public facilitation. He said that the officers failed to get positive re­covery result would face disciplinary action.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1686974632.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023