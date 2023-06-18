Murderer of widow, her 2-year son held in Karachi  

KARACHI-The police on Saturday during a raid in Khuldabad arrested an accused involved in murder of a widow and her two year-old son during a dacoity but key accused managed to escape. The culprit Rafey along with his cohort Abdul Hafiz stabbed to death a widow and then killed 2-year child by throwing him in water tank last month in Gosht Gali Quaidabad last month and then took away cash, jewelry and cell phones. The police traced the culprits through mobile phone record of the deceased lady and during a raid held Abdul Hafeez but key accused Rafey managed to flee. Police said that both culprits are drug addicts. Rafey was close friend of husband of the killed woman and he played key role in the robbery. The police was investigating the nabbed accused and raids were being conducted to arrest the culprit at large.